STONINGTON — Stonington High swept East Lyme, 7-0, in an ECC South Division girls tennis match Tuesday.
The most competitive match of the day came at No. 1 doubles. Stonington's Katya Snegovskikh and Katie Johnstone combined for a 3-6, 6-1, 6-0 victory.
In singles, Maddie Hamm was a 6-0, 6-0 winner at No. 1. Maddie Gonzalez prevailed at No. 2, 6-1, 6-0, and Mia Lewandowski won at No. 3, 6-3, 6-2. Grace Milne prevailed at No. 4, 6-1, 6-1.
In doubles, Erin Motherway and Emily Fulling were 6-1, 6-0 winners at No. 2. Lauren Buckley and Annelise McGee won 6-2, 6-0 at No. 3.
East Lyme dropped to 3-4, 3-4 ECC South. Stonington (5-1, 3-1) next hosts Fitch on Wednesday at 3:45 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.