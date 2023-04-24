STONINGTON — Stonington High remained unbeaten with a 6-1 win against Waterford in an ECC Division I girls tennis match on Monday.
Singles winners for the Bears were No. 2 Marcella Hamm (6-2, 6-2), No. 3 Maddie Gonzalez (6-0, 6-0) and No. 4 Emily Fulling (6-0, 6-0).
Waterford dropped to 5-4, 1-3. Stonington next hosts Killingly on Thursday at 3 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
In doubles, Katia Snegovskikh and Lauren Buckley won 6-4, 6-1 at No. 1. Marina Lewandowski and Misha Lewandowski combined for a 6-4, 6-3 win at No. 2. Gwen McGugan and Angelina Williams were 6-0, 6-2 winners at No. 3.
