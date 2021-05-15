WATERFORD — Stonington High avenged its only loss of the season defeating Waterford, 4-3, in an ECC South Division girls tennis match Friday.
On March 23, Waterford had defeated the Bears, 4-3. It was only Stonington's second loss to an ECC opponent since 2014.
But on Friday, the No. 1 doubles team of Katya Snegovskikh and Katie Johnstone prevailed 6-4, 6-7, 6-3. In the previous match, they had played No. 2 doubles and lost. They moved up to No. 1 the next week.
Stonington also earned a victory in a three-set match at No. 3 singles with Mia Lewandowski winning 5-7, 7-6, 6-2. Grace Milne provided a win at No. 4 singles, 6-2, 6-2.
Lauren Buckley and Annelise McGee were 6-0, 6-3 winners at third doubles.
Waterford dropped to 9-2, 9-2 ECC South with the win. Stonington (10-1, 10-1) next hosts Woodstock Academy on Wednesday at 4:15 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
