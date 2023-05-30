STONINGTON — Stonington High advanced to the semifinals of the Class M girls state tennis tournament with a 7-0 win against Watertown on Tuesday.
No. 2 Stonington (15-1) will host Weston or Woodland on Wednesday at 3 p.m.
Singles winners for the Bears were No. 1 Grace Duggan (6-0, 6-0), No. 2 Marcella Hamm (6-0, 6-0), No. 3 Maddie Gonzalez (6-0, 6-0) and No. 4 Emily Fulling (6-1, 6-1).
Katya Snegovskikh and Lauren Buckley won 6-2, 7-6 at No. 1 doubles. No. 2 Misha Lewandowski and Marina Lewandowski were 6-0, 6-0 winners. No. 3 Gwen McGugan and Angelina Williams won 6-1, 6-2.
No. 10 Watertown finished the season 13-6.
— Keith Kimberlin
