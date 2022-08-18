STONINGTON — Veteran Stonington High tennis coach George Crouse considers his 2022 team one of the best squads in his 34 years leading the Bears' girls team.
Stonington won the second state championship of Crouse's career, this time in Class M after the Bears won Class S in 2013. The 2013 team was undefeated at 19-0, but the '22 team may have been "the most dominant," according to Crouse, despite losing one match to eventual Class S champ Old Lyme, 4-3.
"We had a tough day against Old Lyme," said Crouse, whose team finished 19-1. "But this team was very deep. I had two players' worth of number one singles. All three doubles teams were very comparable as evidenced by the fact our No. 3 team won the ECC tournament.
"During the regular season, we beat the Class L champ (Guilford) and last year's Class M champ Daniel Hand," Crouse added. "In the state semis, we beat our nemesis, Weston, 5-2, whereas we beat them 4-3 in the 2013 finals. Then we come back and win 6-1 against Hand in the Class M finals. Great year."
Stonington was powerful at the top with senior Maddie Hamm going 21-4 at No. 1 and sophomore Grace Duggan posting a 22-2 record at No. 2. Both made ECC first-team singles. Crouse said either player could have excelled in the No. 1 spot.
"In preseason challenge matches, they split sets before Maddie won in the third set on a tiebreaker. It was that close," Crouse said. "Both are powerful hitters and highly skilled players."
Hamm finished her career with a 59-10 record. The totals were lower than they normally would be due to the pandemic canceling the 2020 season. After winning the ECC singles title as a freshman in 2019, Hamm was nearly unbeatable until she ran into Waterford's Sarah Hage during the last two years. Waterford's talented sophomore was 7-0 head-to-head against Hamm, winning the last two ECC tournament finals.
"Maddie is an ECC champion and got robbed of another because of COVID in 2020," Crouse said. "Sarah Hage is an excellent player, and Maddie gave her everything she had, losing a number of close games. Maddie had a great career here and will play at Holy Cross."
Duggan was unbeaten in the regular season and state tournament. She lost only to Hamm in the ECC semifinals, 6-4, 6-2, and in the State Open tournament's second round.
"Grace is worthy of being a number one singles player," Crouse said. "She will have a chance next year. It was powerful to have such a strong 1-2 punch at the top of the singles lineup."
If Hamm and Duggan could be interchangeable at No. 1 singles, Stonington's three doubles teams were equal in ability as well. The No. 1 team of sophomore Katya Snegovskikh and senior Katie Johnstone was 18-4 and made ECC first team. Meanwhile, the No. 2 doubles team of senior Erin Motherway and junior Emily Fulling also made ECC first team after compiling a 12-3 record.
"They played well as tandems," Crouse said. "They had good communication and complimented each other well."
How deep was Stonington? The No. 3 doubles team of freshman Marcella Hamm and sophomore Lauren Buckley went 17-0. Despite not making the ECC All-Star team for regular-season play, the Bears' third doubles squad pulled off an upset by winning the ECC tournament doubles competition, beating the No. 2 team in the semis and the top-seeded team — Snegovskikh-Johnstone — in the finals.
"The preseason challenge matches were close," Crouse said. "Hamm and Buckley were consistent all year long and came through in tournament time. No seventh seed has ever won in the ECC tournament. They came through with beautiful shot after beautiful shot to win it."
Junior Maddie Gonzalez, who was 17-1 as No. 3 singles player, was named to the ECC scholar-athlete list. Senior Mia Lewandowski, who was 18-3 at No. 4 singles, made the ECC sportsmanship team.
