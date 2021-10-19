WOOD RIVER JCT. — Chariho High swept the singles competition and defeated Westerly High, 5-2, in a Division II girls tennis match Monday.
Kylee Whelan took her No. 1 match, 6-1, 3-6, 6-3. The senior was followed by three straight-set winners: Kathryn LeBlanc, 6-3, 6-2, at No. 2, Emily Ballard, 6-2, 6-1, at No. 3, and Megan Ballard, 6-1, 6-4, at No. 4.
"It was good to see all of our singles players play well, " coach Marc Fain said. "They were all at the top of their games today."
No. 2 doubles team Sadie Grissom and Lily Jackson accounted for the fifth point for the Chargers (11-4, 11-4 Division II) with a 7-5, 6-3 victory.
Winners for Westerly (6-8, 6-8) were the No. 1 doubles team of Maggie Stahl and Claire Manfredi, 6-1, 6-4, and the No. 3 team of Addison Serra and Maggie Scanapieco, 7-6 (5), 8-6.
Chariho next plays at Woonsocket on Wednesday at 3:45 p.m. Westerly hosts Classical at 4:30 p.m., also on Wednesday.
— Ken Sorensen
