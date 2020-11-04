SOUTH KINGSTOWN — Unbeaten Prout swept the doubles matches and edged Westerly High, 4-3, in a Division II-South girls tennis match Wednesday.
Two of the singles matches went to three sets and the Bulldogs won at No. 4 singles, where Kaleigh Passell prevailed, 2-6, 6-3, 6-3.
No. 1 Gianna Ferraro was a 6-0, 6-1 winner, and Lily Tria won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 2. Ferraro will be the No. 1 seed in the Division II state qualifying tournament on Sunday at Portsmouth.
Westerly next play at South Kingstown on Saturday at 10 a.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
