STONINGTON — Though the state final result didn't go the way the team wanted, the Stonington girls tennis squad posted another outstanding season for 34-year coach George Crouse.
Coming off a 2022 Class M state championship, the Bears dominated the ECC, producing champions in the singles and doubles tournament, before advancing to the Class M final, where Daniel Hand won 5-2 to pay Stonington back for beating them the prior year.
Stonington finished with a 16-2 record, going undefeated in the ECC and notching quality regular-season wins over Daniel Hand and Guilford plus a state semifinal 5-2 win over longtime nemesis Weston. The Bears lost only to Class S champ Old Lyme, 4-3, in the regular season.
Junior Grace Duggan led Stonington from the No. 1 singles position, earning ECC Division I first-team honors with a 19-3 overall record. Duggan lost to just one opponent, Waterford's Sarah Hage, in all three meetings, including in the ECC final. Duggan, who was 1-1 in the State Open individual tourney, made ECC Division I first team as a sophomore in 2022 at No. 2 singles.
"Grace was a strong player overall," Crouse said. "She has a powerful forehand and big serve. She hits the ball hard and is very overpowering."
The Bears' No. 1 doubles team of juniors Katya Snegovskikh and Lauren Buckley won the ECC doubles tournament to complete an undefeated run through conference play. Snegovskikh, who was an ECC first-team doubles pick as a sophomore, and Buckley beat Stonington's No. 3 doubles squad of Gwen McGugan and Angelina Williams, 3-6, 6-2, 6-1 in the ECC final.
"Lauren and Katya had very good seasons," Crouse said. "They won in our big non-league matches against Guilford and Hand. They worked well together. Both had strong forehands and did well at the net. They made the State Open, which is an accomplishment."
Stonington's No. 2 doubles unit of sophomores Marina Lewandowski and Misha Lewandowski made ECC Division I first team.
"Marina was our lob specialist and good at the net," Crouse said. "Both had good forehands. They won at Hand and Guilford and beat the Weston team. They were very key for us in our close matches."
Sophomore Marcella Hamm made ECC Division I honorable mention at No. 2 singles where she was undefeated in the regular season.
"She came all the way from No. 3 doubles to No. 2 singles this year," Crouse said. "It was a big transition but she handled it well by using her solid forehand, backhand and big serve."
Senior Maddie Gonzalez was named
Stonington's scholar-athlete winner. Senior Emily Fulling made the ECC sportsmanship squad.
