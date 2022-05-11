OLD LYME — Stonington High lost all three doubles matches and suffered its first girls tennis loss of the season, falling to unbeaten Old Lyme, 4-3, in a nonleague match Wednesday.
In singles, No. 1 Maddie Hamm was a 6-1, 6-1 winner. Grace Duggan prevailed at No. 2, 6-2, 6-3, and Maddie Gonzalez won at No. 3, 6-3, 6-1.
Stonington was missing two doubles players due to illness and played different combinations against the Wildcats.
"I don't know if it would have made a difference. Old Lyme had strong doubles play. They lobbed a lot and volleyed," Stonington coach George Crouse said.
Stonington fell to 11-1; Old Lyme moved to 14-0.
Stonington next hosts NFA on Thursday at 3:15 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
