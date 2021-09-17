WESTERLY — Westerly High's No. 3 doubles team prevailed in three sets to clinch a 4-3 girls tennis win over Narragansett on Friday at Rotary Park.
Maggie Scanapieco and Addison Serra combined for a 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 victory.
"Maggie and Addison clinched the team win at third doubles for the second match in a row," Westerly coach Terence McAndrew said in an email. "This was a lot less straightforward than their routine victory over Mount Saint Charles. With dusk quickly approaching and losing the first set, they somehow found a way to hang tough and win the remaining two sets in a gritty fashion."
Westerly also won three singles matches. Kaleigh Pasell was a winner at No. 2, 6-2, 6-1. Hannah Nicholson was a 7-5, 7-5 winner at No. 3. Lainey Corina prevailed, 6-0, 6-1, at No. 4.
Narragansett dropped to 1-4, 1-4 Division II. Westerly (3-2, 3-2) next travels to North Providence on Tuesday for a 3:30 p.m. match.
— Keith Kimberlin
