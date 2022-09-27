PROVIDENCE — Unbeaten Lincoln School swept all four singles matches and handed Chariho High its first loss of the season, 4-3, in a Division II girls tennis match Tuesday.
Kaitlyn Daniels and Lily Jackson earned a 6-3, 6-3 win for Chariho at first doubles. Sarah Johnson and Alison Cole combined for a 6-1, 6-0 win at No. 2. Olivia Marchione and Victoria St. Onge were 6-1, 7-10, 10-3 winners at No. 3 doubles.
Sadie Grissom, Chariho's usual No. 3 singles player, did not play due to illness. She is 4-1 this season.
Lincoln School is 5-0, 5-0 Division II. Chariho (5-1, 5-1) next hosts Narragansett on Wednesday at 3:30 p.m.
Faith Owren and Kaitlyn Daniels combined to win the Division II doubles championship on Saturday at Prout in South Kingstown.
Owren and Daniels finished 4-0 and qualified for the state doubles tournament.
In the semifinals, Owren and Daniels lost the first set and trailed 5-2 in the second set. Despite facing match point several times, they rallied to win the second set and took the third set to move to the finals.
Emily Ballard qualified for the state singles tournament after posting a 2-1 record in the qualifying event. Her loss came after she withdrew due to illness.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.