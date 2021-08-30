STONINGTON — The Stonington High girls tennis team's 2021 season ended in disappointing fashion — a 4-3 loss to nemesis Weston in the Class S state tournament quarterfinals.
"Weston has been the bane of our existence historically in the states," longtime Stonington coach George Crouse said. "We won three of four singles matches, but they swept three doubles matches. We dropped a tight two-setter and three-setter. We were on a super high after the ECC tournament and wanted to go a little farther in the states."
Soon after the sting of that loss, Crouse reflected on a wildly positive season (13-2 overall record, 12-1 regular season) and an even brighter future.
"Everyone returns next year," Crouse said. "That's promising when you consider we had, I believe, the best team in the ECC."
Stonington featured All-State selections in junior Maddie Hamm at singles and its top doubles team of freshman Katya Snegvoskikh and junior Katie Johnstone.
Hamm went 16-4 at No. 1 singles, with all her losses coming to Waterford freshman Sarah Hage. Hamm won the 2019 ECC singles crown as a freshman before the COVID-19 pandemic canceled spring sports last year. Hage dominated Hamm in two regular-season matches, but needed a comeback to capture the ECC final, 6-3, 4-6, 6-4, in a battle that took 3 hours and 15 minutes to complete.
"Maddie had a chance for an upset, extending the match three-plus hours to a third set," Crouse said. "Hage found her reserve tank and came back. Luck of the draw — she drew Hage in the state tournament, too. Maddie was greatly improved but just ran into a very good player who came on the scene."
Snegovskikh and Johnstone beat teammates Emily Fulling and Erin Motherway in the ECC doubles final, 6-3, 7-6. Snegovskikh and Johnstone made All-State and ECC first team after their 14-1 season. Fulling and Motherway were 14-3.
"They didn't make All-ECC because the voting is done before the tournament," Crouse said. "I've been a proponent of voting after the ECCs."
Also notable this season was Mia Lewandowski going undefeated during the regular season at No. 3 singles. Lewandowski also was named to the ECC sportsmanship team. Grace Milne (10-4 at singles) was named to the ECC scholar-athlete list.
Stonington's victory total gave Crouse 527 wins coaching Bears girls tennis, 831 overall (boys and girls).
