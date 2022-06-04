STONINGTON — Stonington High was probably a pretty solid favorite entering Saturday's Class M girls tennis championship match against Daniel Hand.
After all, the Bears had beaten the Tigers, 5-2, on April 14. But every match is different, and Stonington was coming off an emotional, exhausting victory over longtime nemesis Weston, 5-2, in the semifinals.
"If I am going to be honest, I was concerned because we had one heck of a battle against Weston and we basically had to play extra hard and expend a great amount of energy," longtime Stonington coach George Crouse said.
But the top-seeded Bears were up to the task, downing No. 15 Daniel Hand, 6-1, to capture the championship at Wesleyan University in Middletown, Conn.
The state title is the second for the Bears, who also won the Class S title in 2013. Stonington has played in a state championship match 11 times since 2002.
"We had beaten this team before, but when you get to the final it's not like they are going to stop playing," Crouse said. "Every match was competitive. Every match had big points, but we were fortunate that we won.
"There were a lot of long rallies. Basically our experience and our will to win today was exceptional. The team was overjoyed. I've never had so many pictures taken by the players and their family and friends. It was a great day for Stonington tennis."
Stonington swept the singles matches. No. 1 Maddie Hamm, a senior who has held down the position since her freshman year, was a 6-2, 6-3 winner.
No. 2 Grace Duggan, who nearly edged Hamm for the No. 1 singles spot in challenge matches during the preseason, was a 6-1, 6-1 winner at No. 2.
Hamm is 20-3; Duggan, a sophomore, is 21-1.
No. 3 Maddie Gonzalez, a junior, won her match, 6-2, 6-2, and Mia Lewandowski, a senior, was a 6-3, 6-3 winner at No. 4.
Lewandowski was coming off a grueling three-set loss against Weston.
"It was very hot and no breeze. It was like a cauldron of courts," Crouse said. "Thank goodness Mia and Maddie [Gonzalez] hung in there. They were exhausted."
Gonzalez is 17-1; Lewandowski is 18-3.
In doubles, Katya Snegovskikh, a sophomore, and Katie Johnstone, a senior, combined for a 6-2, 6-3 win at No. 1.
No. 3 Marcella Hamm, a freshman, and Lauren Buckley, a sophomore, combined for a 6-3, 6-1 victory. Hamm and Buckley, who closed the season strong to beat Snegovskikh and Johnstone for the ECC title, finished 17-0. Snegovskiki and Johnstone are 18-3.
"The committee told us we have one the top five or six teams in the state," Crouse said. "They did it all, all I did was scream and yell and tell them they could it."
This the fourth state title for the Bears this school year. The boys soccer team won the Class M title in the fall, and the boys track team won the Class S title during the indoor season and the Class M title during the outdoor season.
"It's been a good year," Crouse said.
