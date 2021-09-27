SCITUATE — Campbell Gladski earned her first win at No. 1 singles but Westerly High lost to Ponaganset, 4-3, in a Division II girls tennis match Monday.
Gladski posted a 3-6, 6-3, 7-6 (4) victory for the Bulldogs (4-4, 4-4 Division II).
"Campbell had a solid first win of her high school singles career," coach Terence McAndrew said. "After losing the first set, she was able to regroup and control the match through a high first-serve percentage and consistency from the baseline."
Also winning for Westerly were Kaleigh Pasell at No. 2 singles, 6-4, 6-0, and the No. 2 doubles team of Erica Nyberg and Mallorey Clark, 7-6 (3), 6-3.
Westerly next hosts Portsmouth on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.
— Ken Sorensen
