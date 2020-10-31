WESTERLY — Top two singles players Gianna Ferraro and Lily Tria set the tone as Westerly High defeated South Kingstown, 5-2, in a Division II girls tennis match Saturday at Rotary Park.
Ferraro won at No. 1, 6-0, 6-0, and Tria prevailed in her No. 2 match, 6-1, 6-2.
"Gianna and Lily are playing probably the best tennis of their scholastic careers," Westerly coach Terence McAndrew said. "They're really dictating play against all the opponents that they've come across. The results that they've had over the last two weeks show they're quite comfortable on the court, and they’ve been dispatching their opponents with relative ease."
Ferraro and Tria are both 4-0 this season.
Kaleigh Passell won for the Bulldogs (3-1, 3-1 Division II) at third singles, 7-6 (7-4), 7-5.
In doubles, Westerly's No. 1 team of Grace Brinton and Campbell Gladski won, 6-3, 6-4, and Maggie Stahl and Gabby Brennan won at No. 3, 7-5, 6-1.
South Kingstown fell to 0-4, 0-4.
Westerly next plays at Prout on Wednesday at 3:45 p.m.
— Ken Sorensen
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.