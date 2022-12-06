WOOD RIVER JCT. — Chariho High's girls tennis team put together its most successful season in seven years, reaching the Division II semifinals this fall.
The Chargers finished 13-3 and lost to eventual champion Ponaganset, 4-2, in the semis. Eight of the team's 10 players earned postseason recognition.
"We were one step away from the championship," Chariho coach Marc Fain said. "I think most importantly the kids had a great experience. They had a lot of fun. There was never any drama or dissension. When it was time to work, they worked hard."
Chariho's top singles player, junior Emily Ballard, was a first-team Division II selection after finishing 9-7.
"She has a very good first serve. She's quick getting to a shot and she has good ground strokes. On the rare occasions when she comes to the net she does a good job, too," Fain said. "She follows instructions and understands what her opponent is trying to do. She knows how to compete."
Ballard also plays basketball and lacrosse. Fain expects her to expand her game for next season by developing more angle and spin shots.
"She is starting in incorporate those strategies a bit. Her game will improve," Fain said.
Sophomore Faith Owren and Sara Johnson received Division II first-team honors in doubles.
They played the No. 1 position for the Chargers and went 15-0.
"Faith has a strong, all-around game, and Sarah gets to everything and never gives up a point," Fain said. "They both understand doubles strategy, that when you get it past the net person good things happen. They were incredibly consistent with that strategy, and they both played great at the net."
Megan Ballard, who played No. 2 singles for the Chargers, posted a 12-4 record and was a second-team Division II pick.
"She's a really good athlete and she really developed her game this year. She improved in all facets of the game," Fain said. "She has a dynamite first serve."
Juniors Kaitlyn Daniels and Lily Jackson, Chariho's No. 2 doubles team, earned second-team Division II recognition. The pair finished with a 13-2 record.
"Their only losses were to Ponaganset. They just do a great job playing the net," Fain said. "They work hard and play well together."
Freshman Allison Cole and senior Olivia Marchione, Chariho's third doubles team, also made All-Division II second team. They went 13-1.
"Olivia improved tremendously this year," Fain said. "She has great ground strokes and a strong first serve. Allison played well as a freshman and she's going to be really good. She's good at the net."
