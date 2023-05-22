STONINGTON — Stonington High's Grace Duggan advanced to the semifinals in the singles portion of the ECC girls tennis tournament on Monday.
Duggan, the No. 2 seed, will play No. 3 Julia Mielguj of Fitch on Tuesday.
Duggan defeated No. 15 Ellie Bishop-Klee of Woodstock Academy (8-0) and No. 10 Avni Kabra of East Lyme, 6-0, 6-1 in Monday's opening round.
Stonington's Marcella Hamm, the fifth seed, won her opening match against No. 12 Talia Santese of Killingly, 8-0, but lost in the quarterfinals.
In doubles, Stonington's Katja Snegovskik and Lauren Buckely, the No. 1 seed, received a bye in the first round and advanced to the semifinals with a 6-0, 6-1 win against No. 9 Katie Rezendes and Alanah Maranzano of Ledyard.
They will face No. 4 Ada Ellis and Izzy Ash of Fitch.
Two other Stonington teams also reached the semifinals where they will face each other assuring the Bears of at least one team in the finals.
No. 3 Misha Lewandowski and Marina Lewandowski beat No. 11 Sophie Ash and Kelly Turley of Fitch in the quarterfinals, 8-2. They received a bye in the first round.
No. 7 Gwen McGugan and Angelina Williams beat No. 10 Katie Lavoie and Carina Montero of NFA, 8-0. They then upset No. 2 Hazel Siu and Sophia Sit of Waterford, 6-1, 6-2 to reach the semifinals.
— Keith Kimberlin
