WESTERLY — Celia Dauphinais won a three-set match and the Westerly High girls tennis team defeated South Kingstown, 4-3, in a Division II contest Thursday at Rotary Park.
Dauphinais was a 2-6, 6-0, 6-2 winner at No. 4. Mallorey Clark, at No. 3, was Westerly's other singles winner, 6-3, 6-3, in the season opener for both teams.
"Celia displayed her competitive nature by finding a way to win after dropping the first set," Westerly coach Terence McAndrew said in an email. "She was able to take a deep breath and find the needed adjustments to turn the match in her favor."
Doubles winners for the Bulldogs were Maggie Scanapieco and Addison Serra at No. 1, 6-2, 6-1, and Caroline Wade and Mia Urso at No. 3, 6-3, 6-2.
Westerly next plays at Lincoln on Monday at 4 p.m.
— Ken Sorensen
