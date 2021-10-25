MIDDLETOWN — Third-seeded Middletown swept the singles competition and defeated No. 6 Chariho, 6-1, in the quarterfinal round of the Division II girls tennis tournament Monday.
The No. 2 doubles team of Sadie Grissom and Lily Jackson produced Chariho's lone win, 6-0, 6-4, against the Islanders (14-3).
Chariho finished its season with an 11-6 mark.
"We had a great season," Chargers coach Marc Fain said. "We lost a lot of seniors from last year and we actually improved as a team. The girls played well all year. Unfortunately, we faced a really tough team in the playoffs and they got the better of us."
Fain also thanked his team captains: Kylee Whelan, Kathryn LeBlanc, Grace Levi and JV captain Chloe Brown.
"They created a great atmosphere for the team," Fain said.
— Ken Sorensen
