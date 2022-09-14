WOOD RIVER JCT. — Unbeaten Chariho High swept Lincoln, 7-0, in a Division II girls tennis match Wednesday.
Emily Ballard was a 6-0, 6-1 winner at No. 1. Megan Ballard earned a three-set victory at No. 2, 5-7, 6-2, 6-2. No. 3 Sadie Grissom won 6-4, 7-6 (7-3 tiebreaker). Katherine LeBlanc was a 6-0, 6-3 winner at No. 4.
In doubles, Faith Owren and Sarah Johnson were 6-4, 6-2 winners at No. 1. Kaitlyn Daniels and Lily Jackson combined for a 6-0, 6-1 win at No. 2. Allison Cole and Olivia Marchione won at No. 3, 5-7, 10-2, 10-7.
Lincoln dropped to 1-2, 1-2 Division II. Chariho (3-0, 3-0) next travels to South Kingstown on Friday for a 4 p.m. match.
— Keith Kimberlin
