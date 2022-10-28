SOUTH KINGSTOWN — Third-seeded Chariho High swept doubles and defeated No. 6 North Providence, 4-2, in a Division II quarterfinal-round match Thursday at Broad Rock Middle School.
Faith Owren and Sarah Johnson won at No. 1 doubles, 6-1, 6-3. No. 2 Kaitlyn Daniels and Lily Jackson prevailed, 7-5, 6-2, and No. 3 Allison Cole and Olivia Marchione won, 6-1, 6-3.
No. 2 Megan Ballard was Chariho's lone singles winner, 6-4, 7-5. The No. 4 match wasn't completed because the team points had been decided.
Chariho next faces No. 2 Ponaganset in the semifinals on Wednesday at 4 p.m. at Ponaganset.
— Ken Sorensen
