WOOD RIVER JCT. — Chariho High won two of three doubles matches and beat Narragansett, 5-2, completing a match that was delayed by weather on Sept. 23.
Sadie Grissom and Lily Jackson combined for a 6-2, 6-3 victory at No. 2 doubles. Faith Owren and Helena Beasley were 6-3, 3-6, 10-8 winners at No. 3.
On Sept. 23, Chariho had three singles winners: No 1 Kylee Whelan, 3-6, 6-2, 6-2, No. 3 Emily Ballard, 6-2, 6-3, and No. 4 Megan Ballard, 7-6 (7-3 tiebreaker), 7-5.
Narragansett dropped to 5-8, 5-8 Division II. Chariho (10-4, 10-4) next hosts Westerly on Monday at 3:30 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.