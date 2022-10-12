WESTERLY — Chariho High won all three doubles matches in straight sets and defeated Westerly High, 5-2, in a matchup of two of the better Division II girls tennis teams on Wednesday at Rotary Park.
The Chargers (9-2, 9-2 Division II) have won four of their last five matches and snapped a four-match winning streak for Westerly (8-2, 8-2).
Faith Owren and Sarah Johnson won at No. 1 doubles, 6-1, 6-1. At No. 2, Kaitlyn Daniels and Lily Jackson were 6-2, 6-2 winners, and at No. 3, Allison Cole and Olivia Marchione prevailed, 7-5, 6-2.
In singles, Chariho's Emily Ballard won at No. 1, 6-4, 6-2, and Megan Ballard won at No. 2, 6-2, 6-4.
Westerly's Mallorey Clark was a 6-2, 6-4 winner at No. 3 singles, and teammate Celia Dauphinais won a three-setter at No. 4, 4-6, 6-3, 6-3.
Chariho next plays North Smithfield at South Kingstown on Thursday at 5 p.m. Westerly hosts the undefeated Lincoln School on Thursday at 4 p.m.
— Ken Sorensen
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.