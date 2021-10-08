SOUTH KINGSTOWN — Chariho High won two three-setters, but lost a touch 4-3 decision to Prout in a Division II girls tennis match Friday.
The Chargers' singles wins came from No. 2 Kathryn LeBlanc, 7-6 (4), 4-6, 6-3, and No. 3 Emily Ballard, 7-6 (4), 4-6, 6-4.
In doubles, Sadie Grissom and Lily Jackson won at No. 2, 7-6 (5), 6-4.
Prout improved to 8-1, 8-1 Division II.
Chariho (7-4, 7-4) next plays at Rogers on Wednesday at 4 p.m.
— Ken Sorensen
