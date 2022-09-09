WESTERLY — Chariho High won six contests in straight sets as it defeated Tiverton, 6-1, in a Division II girls tennis match under the lights at Rotary Park on Friday.
Singles winners for the Chargers (2-0, 2-0 Division II) were No. 2 Megan Ballard, 6-0, 6-4, No. 3 Sadie Grissom, 6-3, 6-3 and No. 4 Katherine LeBlanc, 6-1, 6-1.
Doubles winners were No. 1 Faith Owren and Sarah Johnson, 6-0, 6-0, No. 2 Kaitlyn Daniels and Lily Jackson, 6-0, 6-0, and No. 3 Allison Cole and Olivia Marchione, 6-2, 6-1.
Tiverton fell to 0-2, 0-2.
Chariho next plays Monday at South Kingstown at 4 p.m.
— Ken Sorensen
