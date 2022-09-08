WOOD RIVER JCT. — Chariho High breezed to a 7-0 Division II girls tennis victory over Classical on Thursday in the season-opening match for both teams.
Singles winners for the Chargers were Emily Ballard at No. 1, 4-6, 6-0, 6-3, Megan Ballard at No. 2, 6-0, 6-1, Sadie Grissom at No. 3, 7-6 (4), 6-1, and Katherine LeBlanc at No. 4, 6-1, 6-0.
Doubles winners were No. 1 Faith Owren and Sarah Johnson, 6-0, 6-0, No. 2 Kaitlyn Daniels and Lily Jackson, 6-2, 6-3, and No. 3 Allison Cole and Olivia Marchione, 6-1, 6-1.
Chariho next plays Tiverton at Westerly on Friday at 5:30 p.m.
— Ken Sorensen
