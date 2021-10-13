NEWPORT — Kathryn LeBlanc won a marathon three-setter and Chariho High defeated winless Rogers, 6-1, in a Division II girls tennis match Wednesday.
LeBlanc won her match at No. 2 singles, 4-6, 6-4, 11-9.
Other singles winners for Chariho were Emily Ballard at No. 3, 6-1, 6-0, and Megan Ballard at No. 4, 6-0, 6-4.
The Chargers (8-4, 8-4 Division II) swept the doubles competition: Adriana Abby and Grace Levi won at No. 1, 7-5, 6-2, Sadie Grissom and Lily Jackson prevailed at No. 2, 6-0, 6-2, and Faith Owren and Sara Johnson won at No. 3, 6-1, 6-0.
Rogers fell to 0-9, 0-9.
Chariho next plays Thursday at South Kingstown at 3:30 p.m.
— Ken Sorensen
