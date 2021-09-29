WOOD RIVER JCT. — Chariho High swept North Smithfield, 7-0, in a Division II girls tennis match Wednesday.
The Chargers (6-2, 6-2 Division II) won six of seven matches against North Smithfield (2-5, 2-5) in straight sets.
Chariho's singles winners were all in straight sets: No. 1 Kylee Whelan, 6-4, 6-2; No. 2 Kathryn LeBlanc, 6-2, 6-2; No. 3 Emily Ballard, 6-2, 6-2; and No. 4 Megan Ballard, 6-1, 6-2.
Doubles winners were No. 1 Adriana Abby and Grace Levi, 6-1, 6-2; No. 2 Sadie Grissom and Lily Jackson, 6-7 (2-7), 6-2, 6-4; and No. 3 Kaitlyn Daniels and Faith Owren, 6-1, 6-0.
Chariho next plays at Ponaganset on Thursday at 4 p.m. before playing host to Narragansett on Monday at 5:15 p.m.
— Ken Sorensen
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.