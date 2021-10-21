WOONSOCKET — Chariho High closed the Division II girls tennis regular season on Wednesday by cruising past Woonsocket, 7-0, winning each contest in straight sets.
In singles, Kylee Whelan was a 6-1, 6-0 winner at No. 1, and Kathryn LeBlanc prevailed, 6-0, 6-1, at No. 2. Emily Ballard won at No. 3, 6-0, 6-0, and Megan Ballard won at No. 4, 6-0, 6-0.
In doubles, the No. 1 team of Adriana Abby and Grace Levi won, 6-1, 6-1. No. 2 Sadie Grissom and Lily Jackson were 6-0, 6-0 winners, and Matea Murphy and Chloe Brown won at No. 3, 6-0, 6-1.
Woonsocket dropped to 0-14, 0-14 Division II.
Chariho (11-5, 11-5) next plays in the Division II tournament on either Monday or Tuesday, at a time and opponent to be determined.
— Ken Sorensen
