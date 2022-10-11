WOOD RIVER JCT. — Chariho High won every match in straight sets and swept winless St. Raphael Academy, 7-0, in a Division II girls tennis match on Tuesday.
Singles winners for the Chargers were No. 1 Emily Ballard, 6-3, 6-3, No. 2 Megan Ballard, 6-4, 6-0, No. 3. Sadie Grissom, 6-2, 6-3, and No. 4 Katherine LeBlanc, 6-1, 6-2.
Faith Owren and Sarah Johnson were 6-0, 6-1 winners at No. 1 doubles. Kaitlyn Daniels and Lily Jackson prevailed at No. 2, 6-0, 6-1. Allison Cole and Olivia Marchione were 6-1, 6-1 winners at No. 3.
St. Raphael dropped to 0-10, 0-10 Division II. Chariho (8-2, 8-2) next travels to Westerly on Wednesday for a 4 p.m. match.
— Keith Kimberlin
