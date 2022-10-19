WESTERLY — Chariho High swept doubles and wrapped up the girls tennis regular season with a 6-1 win over North Smithfield — its fifth straight victory — in a Division II match Wednesday night at Rotary Park.
In No. 1 doubles, Faith Owren and Sarah Johnson cruised to a 6-0, 6-0 win. At No. 2, Kaitlyn Daniels and Lily Jackson posted a 6-1, 6-0 victory, and at No. 3, Allison Cole and Olivia Marchione won, 6-2, 13-11. The Owren-Johnson team is 11-0 this season; the Daniels-Jackson and Owren-Johnson teams are both 12-0.
In singles, Emily Ballard was a 6-2, 6-4 winner at No. 1. Megan Ballard won at No. 2, 6-0, 7-6 (2), and Katherine LeBlanc prevailed at No. 3, 6-3, 6-1.
North Smithfield dropped to 5-8, 5-8 Division II.
Chariho (12-2, 11-2) next awaits pairings for the Division II tournament.
— Ken Sorensen
