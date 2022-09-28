WOOD RIVER JCT. — Chariho High rebounded from its first loss of the season with a convincing 6-1 victory over Narragansett in a Division II girls tennis match Wednesday.
The Chargers were beaten the previous day by the undefeated Lincoln School.
Chariho (6-1, 6-1 Division II) swept doubles play against the Mariners (3-2, 3-2). At No. 1, Faith Owren and Sarah Johnson were 7-5, 6-3 winners. Kaitlyn Daniels and Lily Jackson prevailed at No. 2, 6-2, 6-4, and Allison Cole and Olivia Marchione won at No. 3, 6-3, 6-1.
In singles, Emily Ballard won at No. 1, 6-4, 6-4, Megan Ballard was a 6-3, 7-6 (7-3) winner at No. 2, and Katherine LeBlanc won at No. 3, 6-1, 6-1.
Chariho next plays Friday at North Providence at 3:30 p.m.
— Ken Sorensen
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.