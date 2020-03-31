WESTERLY — When Westerly High junior Melanie Gomes was a freshman, girls swim coach Jim Knaff worked with her to develop goals.
They hoped to have her swimming the 100 breaststroke in 1:10 by her junior year.
She's slightly ahead of that pace.
Gomes earned second team All-Division honors this season after swimming a 1:09.82 at the division championship meet, improving her own school record. Postseason honors are based on a swimmer's best time at the Bay View Invitational, division meet or state meet.
"She got off to a little slow start, but got better and better as the season went along," Knapp said. "It's very difficult to be an elite breaststroker and freestyler. But she's quick, a good athlete and a good kid.
"She peaked in terms of her breaststroke late in the season. She swam a faster time at the division than at the state. In both places, she was very good. She really had a good season."
Gomes was also part of two relay teams that earned second-team recognition.
Gomes, Jenna Burke, Jessica Burke and London Armitage earned the honors in the 200 medley relay and the 200 free relays. The Burke sisters are juniors while Armitage is a freshman.
Knapp said the quartet was a perfect fit in the medley relay.
"We are blessed to have Jenna as one of the top three in freestyle in the league and Jessica in the top three for butterfly," Knapp said. "And we were fortunate to have London as a freshman. She really turned her season around. She was sick for a while, but she made significant contributions at the end of the season."
The medley relay team established a school record for the third straight season.
Westerly finished the season 7-2 in dual meets and placed fourth at the division championships. Westerly lost to Lincoln School, 51-43, and Rogers, 50-37, in dual meets. The Bulldogs had two disqualifications that cost them against Rogers.
"We would be happy to win our dual meet division, if we could," Knapp said. "We don't have enough swimmers to win the division meet. Moses Brown and Toll Gate have more swimmers than we do."
Knapp, who is in his third season, said it was a productive year.
"We had better camaraderie, better attitudes and the kids were working harder," Knapp said. "The support among the teammates was better. It's gotten better every year in terms of the intangibles. Everyone on the team, but three, were on the honor roll. And a lot of them had high honors with distinction."
