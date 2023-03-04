PROVIDENCE — Westerly High's Abbey Donato scored in two races and the Bulldogs tied for 15th at the girls state swim meet on Saturday at Brown University.
Donato placed ninth in the 100 butterfly (1:02.39) and 15th in the 50 freestyle (26.79).
Westerly finished with 35 points. Barrington won the meet with 320, and Prout was second with 265.
Sofia Cozzolino, London Armitage, Donato and Makenzie Gabriele placed ninth in the 200 freestyle relay (1:50.25).
Cozzolino, Armitage, Donato and Gabriele finished 14th in the 200 medley relay (2:02.14).
— Keith Kimberlin
