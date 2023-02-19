BRISTOL — Abbey Donato finished third in the 100 butterfly and fifth in the 100 freestyle as the Westerly High girls swim team placed seventh at the Division II championships on Sunday at Roger Williams University.
Donato turned in a time of 1:04.17 in the butterfly and 1:00.17 in the freestyle.
Westerly finished with 170 points. Lincoln School won the meet with 379 followed by Narragansett with 333.
London Armitage was fifth in the 50 freestyle (27.29) and eighth in the 500 freestyle (6:02.08). Makenzie Gabriele finished ninth in the 100 backstroke (1:14.64) and 15th in the 50 freestyle (29.0).
Sophia Martino was ninth in the 50 freestyle (27.83) and Sofia Cozzolino placed 10th in the 500 freestyle (6:05.85). Peyton Pietraszka placed 15th in the 100 breaststroke (1:36.28).
Cozzolino, Armitage, Donato and Martino placed fourth in the 200 medley relay (1:59.68). They were also fourth in the 4x400 relay (4:01.20).
Cozzolino, Martino, Gabriele and Pietraszka turned in a sixth-place finish in the 200 freestyle relay (1:55.86).
— Keith Kimberlin
