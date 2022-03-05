PROVIDENCE — Westerly High's London Armitage scored in two races at the girls state swimming championships Saturday at Brown University.
Armitage was ninth in the 500 freestyle (5:41.48) and 10th in the 50 free (26.06).
Abbey Donato was 14th in the 50 free (26.68).
Westerly placed 19th in the team standings with 19 points. Barrington was first with 313 followed by La Salle Academy with 201.
— Keith Kimberlin
