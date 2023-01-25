WESTERLY — Abbey Donato won two races and the Westerly High girls swim team finished in a tie with North Providence, 47-47, in a Division II meeet on Wednesday at the Ocean Community YMCA.
Donato was first in the 200 freestyle (2:12.10) and the 100 butterfly (1:06.09).
London Armitage won the 100 freestyle (1:06.72) and finished second in the 200 individual medley. Makenzie Gabriele won the 100 backstroke (1:18.79) and was third in the 50 freestyle.
Sofia Cozzolino was second in the 500 freestyle, as was Sophia Martino in the 50 freestyle. Peyton Pietraszka placed third in the 100 freestyle and the 100 breaststroke. Julia Grillo contributed a third in the 100 backstroke.
The 200 medley relay of Cozzolino, Armitage, Donato and Martino finished first in the 2:06.23. They also won the 400 freestyle relay in 4:08.36.
Cozzolino, Martino, Gabriele and Pietraszka won the 200 freestyle relay in 1:59.69.
North Providence is 1-3-1. Westerly (2-3-1, 2-3-1) next hosts Moses Brown on Wednesday at 7:45 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.