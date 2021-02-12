WESTERLY — Melanie Gomes, Jenna Burke and Jessica Burke won two events each as Westerly High defeated Smithfield, 64-30, and Middletown, 71-14, in a Division II girls swim meet on Feb. 3.
This season each team swims in its own pool and submits its times to the opposing team. The coaches then come to an agreement on the results. Westerly swims at the Ocean Community YMCA in Westerly.
Gomes was first in the 200 freestyle and the 100 breaststroke. Times for the races were not submitted.
Jessica Burke won the 100 butterfly and the 500 freestyle. Jenna Burke was first in the 50 freestyle and the 100 backstroke.
London Armitage finished first in the 200 IM and second in the 100 butterfly.
Elena Murdock placed second in the 200 IM and the 100 freestyle. Sophia Martino was third in the 100 breaststroke.
Sofia Cozzolino was third in the 200 freestyle and the 100 freestyle. Jenni Pringer finished third in the 100 backstroke.
The Burkes, Gomes and Armitage won the 200 medley and the 400 freestyle relays.
Martino, Emma Turano, Olivia Lund and Murdock placed third in the 200 medley relay.
Martino, Turano, Cozzolino and Lund finished third in the 400 freestyle relay.
Martino, Turano, Cozzolino and Murdock won the 200 freestyle relay.
Paige Caron, Pringer, Lund and Alexandra Nelson finished third in the 200 freestyle relay.
Westerly 71, Rogers 22
Gomes and the Burke sisters also won two races each against Rogers on Jan. 25.
Gomes was first in the 100 freestyle and 100 breaststroke.
Jenna Burke won the 100 butterfly and the 100 backstroke. Jessica Burke was first in the 200 freestyle and the 500 freestyle.
Armitage finished first in the 200 IM and second in the 100 butterfly.
Cozzolino contributed a second in the 100 freestyle and a third in the 50 freestyle. Martino placed second in the 100 breaststroke. Murdock was second in the 50 freestyle.
Lund finished third in the 200 freestyle and the 50 freestyle.
The Burkes, Gomes and Armitage won the 200 medley relay and the 400 freestyle relay.
Pringer, Martino, Turano and Murdock placed second in the 200 medley relay.
Martino, Turano, Cozzolino and Lund finished third in the 400 free relay.
— Keith Kimberlin
