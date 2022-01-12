WESTERLY — Abbey Donato won an individual event for the Westerly High girls swimming team in its 50-40 loss to North Providence in a Divison II meet Wednesday at the Ocean Community YMCA pool.
Donato finished first in the 100 freestyle in 1:59.40.
Westerly's other first-place finish came in the 200 free relay. London Armitage, Makenzie Gabriele, Sofia Cozzolino and Donato combined for a time of 1:59.40.
Second-place finishers for the Bulldogs were Armitage in the 200 individual medley; Paige Caron (200 free); Penelope Nicolas (100 breaststroke); Olivia Lund (500 free); Donato (100 butterfly); and Gabriele (50 free).
Westerly's 400 free relay team (Donato, Cozzolino, Gabriele, Armitage) and 200 medley relay team (Lund, Nicolas, Cozzolino, Caron) also took second.
Westerly (1-1, 1-1 Division II) next swims at Cranston East on Wednesday at 4 p.m.
— Ken Sorensen
