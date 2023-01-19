PROVIDENCE — Lincoln School finished first in every event and defeated Westerly High, 70-22, in a Division II girls swim meet on Thursday.
Westerly's Abbey Donato placed second in the 50 freestyle and the 100 butterfly. London Armitage was second in the 100 backstroke and third in the 200 freestyle. Sofia Cozzolino placed second in the 500 freestyle.
Other third-place finishers were Sophia Martino (50 freestyle), Makenzie Gabriele (100 freestyle) and Peyton Pietraszka (100 breaststroke).
Cozzolino, Armitage, Donato and Martino placed second in the 200 medley relay.
Cozzolino, Martino, Gabriele and Pietraszka finished second in the 200 freestyle relay.
— Keith Kimberlin
