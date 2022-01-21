WARWICK — Westerly High won an individual race and a relay, but lost to East Greenwich, 59-34, in a Division II girls swim meet at McDermott Pool on Friday.
Abbey Donato won the 100 butterfly in 1:08.77 and was second in the 200 freestyle. Times were only available for race winners.
Donato, London Armitage, Sophia Martino and Makenzie Gabriele combined to win the 200 free relay in 1:54.77.
Armitage finished second in the 200 IM and the 100 backstroke. Martino was second in the 50 freestyle and the 100 breaststroke.
Sofia Cozzolino was second in the 500 freestyle and Emma Turano was third in the 100 freestyle.
The 400 free relay of Armitage, Turano, Cozzolino and Donato placed second.
The 200 medley relay of Turano, Paige Caron, Gabriele and Olivia Lund finished third.
The 200 free relay of Caron, Cozzolino, Lund and Turano placed third.
East Greenwich is 3-0. Westerly (1-3) next hosts Portsmouth on Tuesday at 7:45 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
