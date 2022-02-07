CRANSTON — Classical finished first in every event and defeated Westerly High, 68-26, in a girls swim meet at the Cranston YMCA on Monday.
Westerly's London Armitage finished second in the 100 freestyle and the 100 backstroke. Times were unavailable for second- and third-place finishers.
Abbey Donato was second in the 200 freestyle and the 100 butterfly. Sofia Cozzolino finished second in the 50 freestyle.
Penelope Nicolas was third in the 200 individual medley and the 500 freestyle. Makenzie Gabriele placed third in the 50 freestyle, as did Sophia Martino in the 100 breaststroke.
Armitage, Emma Turano, Donato and Gabriele finished second in the 200 free relay.
Turano, Olivia Lund, Martino and Gabriele placed second in the 200 medley relay.
Armitage, Turano, Cozzolino and Donato finished second in the 400 freestyle relay.
Westerly (1-6) next competes in the Division II meet on Feb. 20 at Roger Williams University in Bristol.
— Keith Kimberlin
