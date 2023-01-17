SOUTH KINGSTOWN — Westerly High won an individual race and a relay in a 62-30 loss to unbeaten Narragansett in a Division II girls swim meet at the University of Rhode Island on Tuesday.
London Armitage was first in the 200 individual medley (2:33.56). The 400 freestyle relay team of Sofia Cozzolino, Armitage, Abbey Donato and Sophia Martino finished first in 4:10.09.
Donato was second in the 100 freestyle and 100 butterfly. Other second-place finishers were Cozzolino (500 freestyle) and Armitage (100 breaststroke).
Martino was third in the 50 freestyle, as was Makenzie Gabriele in the 100 backstroke.
Westerly's 200 medley relay of Cozzolino, Armitage, Donate and Martino placed second.
Cozzolino, Martino, Gabriele and Peyton Pietraska took second in the 200 freestyle relay.
Narragansett is 5-0, 5-0 Division II. Westerly (1-2, 1-2) next travels to Lincoln School on Thursday for a 3:30 p.m. meet.
— Keith Kimberlin
