CRANSTON — Westerly High won a relay race and closed the Division II girls swimming regular season with a loss to Classical, 65-28, at the Cranston YMCA on Monday.
Sofia Cozzolino, London Armitage, Abbey Donato and Sophia Martino combined to win the 200 freestyle relay (1:54.28). Donato was also first in the 100 butterfly (1:06.93) and second in the 100 backstroke.
Other second-place finishers for the Bulldogs were Armitage (500 freestyle) and Cozzolino (200 freestyle).
Third-place finishers were Peyton Pietraszka (100 freestyle, 100 breaststroke), Martino (50 freestyle) and Julia Grillo (100 backstroke).
The 200 medley relay of Cozzolino, Armitage, Donato and Martino placed second. Cozzolino, Armitage, Martino and Makenzie Gabriele finished second in the 400 freestyle relay.
Westerly will next compete on Feb. 19 in the Division II meet at Roger Williams University.
— Keith Kimberlin
