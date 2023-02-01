WESTERLY — Westerly High won four individual events, including two by Abbey Donato, but came up short against Moses Brown, 48-41, on Wednesday at the Ocean Community YMCA pool.
Donato placed first in the 100 butterfly, in 1:03.86, and the 100 freestyle (1:01.80).
London Armitage and Sophia Martino also won races for the Bulldogs — Armitage the 100 backstroke (1:12.22), Martino the 50 free (28.47).
Armitage was second in the 200 individual medley, and Sofia Cozzolino was second in the 500 free.
Third-place finishers were Makenzie Gabriele in the 50 free and 100 backstroke, and Peyton Pietraszka in the 200 free and 100 breaststroke.
Cozzolino, Armitage, Donato and Martino teamed to win the 200 medley relay (2:03.81). Cozzolino, Martino, Gabriele and Pietraszka won the 200 free relay (1:59.82).
Cozzolino, Armitage, Donato and Martino were second in the 400 free relay.
Moses Brown improved to 3-1, 3-1 Division II.
The Bulldogs (2-4-1, 2-4-1) next swim against Classical at the Cranston YMCA on Monday at 3:30 p.m.
— Ken Sorensen
