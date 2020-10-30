GROTON — Stonington High's Delaney Reck won two races and swam a leg on a winning relay at the Fitch/Stonington/New London co-op girls swim team defeated Ledyard, 82-46, on Thursday at UConn-Avery Point.
Reck placed first in the 100 freestyle in 56.56 and the 100 backstroke in 1:07.88. She was also on the winning 200 medley relay team that took first in 2:05.35.
Finella Smith, who lives in Pawcatuck and attends the Science & Technology Magnet School of Southeastern Connecticut in New London, was first in the 200 freestyle (2:14.57) and second in the 100 freestyle (1:03.69).
She was also on the winning 200 free relay that turned in a time of 1:58.30.
— Keith Kimberlin
