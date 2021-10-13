GROTON — Delaney Reck finished first in two races as the Fitch/Stonington/New London co-op girls swim team defeated Waterford, 111-63, in an ECC meet Tuesday at UConn-Avery Point.
Reck was first in the 50 freestyle (29.40) and the 100 backstroke (1:13.83).
Addison Fulling was first in the 200 freestyle (2:35.33).
Reck swam a leg on the winning 200 medley relay team (2:20.56). Fulling was on the 200 free relay team (2:11.53).
Reck and Fulling are Stonington High students.
— Keith Kimberlin
