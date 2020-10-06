WATERFORD — Stonington High's Delaney Reck finished first in two events as the Fitch/Stonington/New London girls co-op swim team beat Waterford, 100-65, Monday in a virtual meet.
Reck placed first in the 100 butterfly in 1:06.12 and the 100 backstroke (1:05.05).
The team (1-1) next faces Ledyard on Monday at 4 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
