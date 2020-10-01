GROTON — Stonington High's Delaney Reck won two races, but the Fitch/Stonington/New London co-op swim team lost to East Lyme, 102.2-67, in a virtual meet Thursday at UConn-Avery Point.
Reck finished first in the 100 backstroke (1:04.13) and the 50 freestyle (26.08).
She also swam a leg on the winning 200 yard medley relay team (2:02.44).
— Keith Kimberlin
