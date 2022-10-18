GROTON — Delaney Reck finished first in two races as the Fitch co-op girls swim defeated Old Lyme, 83-71, Tuesday at UConn-Avery Point.
Reck, a Stonington High senior, finished first in the 50 freestyle (25.57) and the 100 freestyle (56.99).
Stonington's Addison Fulling was first in the 200 individual medley (2:25.13) and second in the 100 butterfly (1:06.64). She was also on the winning 200 medley relay (2:03.98).
Jai-Lynn Wheeler placed second in the 200 freestyle (2:14.80).
The co-op team (9-0), which is comprised of swimmers from Fitch, Stonington, New London and Wheeler, next travels to East Lyme on Friday for a meet at 3:30 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
